HPD identifies Thursday night shooting victim

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting from Thursday night.
HPD Captain Michael Johnson confirmed to WAFF one man has died as a result of the shooting.
Multiple officers and HEMSI reported to 708 Poplar Avenue NW Thursday evening around 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, a shooting victim was found inside the business. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Deandre Denzel Arrington, 18 of Huntsville.
Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to Huntsville Police at 256-427-7270.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.