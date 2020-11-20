Florence City Council tightens restrictions in city council meetings due to COVID numbers increasing

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence’s City Council is making some changes to protect against COVID-19.
That’s because of increasing case numbers.
They are dialing back on the public attending the city council meetings. Now they can watch on their phones or computers via Facebook live.
City council president Dick Jordan said because of the rising COVID cases here in Florence there will be more restrictions to the number of people allowed inside the city auditorium.
During the meeting, people can stream the meeting via Facebook Live.
If members of the public have remarks or concerns regarding things on the agenda, they will be admitted into the auditorium one at a time to speak before the council votes on each item.
They will be given a maximum of one minute to speak.
He said this is a way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also letting the public’s voices be heard.
“As you know the numbers have skyrocketed. They were up over 600 14 days ago and they are up a little bit more than that as of yesterday and we thought by doing this it will make it safer for our employees and the general public and hopefully help the numbers stay down,” Jordan said.
He also said that members of the press will be allowed in the meetings as long as they wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot social distance.
