The Downtown Florence Christmas tree is up

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A sign of the Christmas season is now sitting at the center of downtown Florence.
The city’s Christmas tree arrived November 18th.
The tree sits on North Court Street, just south of the University of North Alabama, a perfect spot for Florence natives and new college students to all enjoy.
This is the third year the city will have the tree in this location.
This year, it was placed in honor of Linda Van Sandt.
She was a Florence Beautification Board member who first suggested bringing back the tradition.
Van Sandt died in May of this year.
Now, it stands in honor of her work for the city this holiday season.
The city will host the official lighting of the tree and dedication to her on December 4th.
