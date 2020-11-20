Deputies arrest 3 suspects in investigation of Union Hill home invasion

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects on Friday following a Thursday evening Union Hill home invasion.
Around 7 p.m. on November 19, three armed individuals wearing masks forced their way into a home on Rescue Road in the Union Hill Community. A juvenile in the home attempted to protect a family member by grabbing a handgun and confronting the assailants during the invasion. The three subjects took the handgun from the juvenile and proceeded through the house before fleeing the scene.
No serious injuries were suffered by those in the home.
Deputies issued an alert for the vehicle the suspects left the home in while processing the crime scene.
At 1:30 a.m. on Friday, a Morgan County Deputy Sheriff spotted a vehicle that matched the description and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 67 in Somerville.
Three subjects, also matching the description from Rescue Road, were located and detained as investigators were called to the scene.
A handgun matching the one taken from the home invasion scene was located in the vehicle in plain view.
Three suspects were arrested and charged with Robbery, 1st Degree:
- Savon C Black, 19 of Fayetteville, TN
- Erica Nicole Campbell, 18 of Somerville
- Brandon Lee Taylor, 20 of Lacey’s Spring.
All three were transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $60,000 bond.
