Decatur detective gets phone call that solves decades old murder

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On November 18th, Johnny Whited called Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam confessing to a 1995 killing.
“We had to see if the person is credible. A lot of times, not a lot of times, but instances where people try and get notoriety.” Mukaddam said.
After Whited provided specific details in the case, they made contact with him in person, where he took detectives to the crime scene on George Russell Road.
“He told us exactly where to drive. Turn right here, turn left here, turn right here, okay stop. We had to walk a little bit in the woods and he walked me through the entire incident.” Mukaddam said.
The detectives arrested and charged Whited with murder and took him to the Morgan County Jail.
Later that day, Mukaddam says he made contact with the victim’s sister, who had identified the body more than two decades ago.
“I could see it in her face that it’s closure after 25 years of unanswered questions. Then when I asked if she wanted to know everything, she’s like I wanna know every single detail. She said it was everything she thought had occurred, but now she has the who.” Mukaddam said.
More details regarding motive will come out during preliminary hearings. Whited remains in the Morgan County Jail on a murder charge and $15,000 bond.
