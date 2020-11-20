Calhoun Community College hosts drive-thru grocery giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local college is offering a food giveaway this weekend just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday!
Calhoun Community College is hosting free drive-thru grocery giveaway on November 21, at 9:00 a.m. on Calhoun’s Huntsville campus at 102 Wynn Dr. NW.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis with each car receiving one cart of food as well as a turkey. This event will be held rain or shine and will last until all food is given away.
Calhoun is partnering with One Generation Away for this special drive. The organization is based out of Franklin, Tennessee, and was created with one goal in mind, to remove hunger from America.
“This year has been a challenge for so many families in our community,” commented Calhoun Interim President, Dr. Joe Burke. “COVID-19 has affected everyone in more ways than one, and we are grateful to partner with One generation Away to provide food to those who have fallen on hard times,” added burke.
According to Mark Branon, Dean of Calhoun’s Huntsville campus, members of the community will be able to participate in this event in a safe and contactless manner.
Those who plan to take advantage of the free grocery give-away are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and have your trunks open and space cleared for volunteers to place food in your vehicle.
The only information you are asked to provide is how many individuals reside in your household for accountability purposes.
Volunteers are welcome to participate and are asked to arrive on campus at 8:00 a.m. Registration is not required.
