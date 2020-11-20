Athens City Schools hires first ever Mental Health Services Coordinator

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Athens City Schools have a new resource available to help them.
Mikayla Reese is the school system’s first ever Mental Health Services Coordinator.
Reese is a licensed master social worker.
“Mental health has become a focal point of our society and is very important in the wellbeing and success of our students,” said Reese. " I am excited about joining the ACS team as the Mental Health Services Coordinator, and I look forward to assisting students and families in any way possible.”
In this new role, she will serve students and their families across the district by coordinating available services and resources to support mental health.
This position serves as a liaison between school, families and community agencies. The position was made possible through a grant from the state education department.
Athens City Schools is one of a number of school systems that received the $40,000 grant to provide the mental health services coordinator.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.