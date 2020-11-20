ALDOT closes portion of AL 187 due to landslide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced the closure of a portion of Alabama 187 due to a landslide on Friday morning.
Part of Alabama 187 between Hodges and Belgreen in Franklin County will be closed beginning on Friday afternoon.
The site of the slide, about three miles north of Hodges, will be closed to through traffic as a precautionary measure while ALDOT conducts further investigation and contracts a repair.
The closure could last several months.
The official detour is Alabama 172 to U.S. 43 at Hackleburg to Alabama 24 at Russellville.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.