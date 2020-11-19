Warmer and breezy today with plenty of sunshine!

Happy Thursday! Not as cold this morning but you’ll still need a jacket.
Temperatures this morning are closer to normal throughout the Valley, hovering into the upper 30s and low 40s. Similar to every other morning this week, we are seeing plenty of sunshine with high pressure keeping us dry and clear. However, wind from the southeast has picked up and that will continue to gust today at 15 to 20 mph. Expect sunshine all day today and again into Friday as our afternoon temperatures continue to climb day by day. Highs today will be into the mid-60s with Friday’s temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.
The sunshine and dry skies will continue into the weekend as we expect the upper 60s and low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will provide plenty of sunshine but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day on Sunday. Those clouds will build throughout the day as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. That will bring a threat of rain by Monday morning. The beginning of next week looks unsettled with rain chances Monday through Wednesday, however, Thanksgiving is looking great with temperatures into the mid-60s and sunshine!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
