Warmer and breezy today with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures this morning are closer to normal throughout the Valley, hovering into the upper 30s and low 40s. Similar to every other morning this week, we are seeing plenty of sunshine with high pressure keeping us dry and clear. However, wind from the southeast has picked up and that will continue to gust today at 15 to 20 mph. Expect sunshine all day today and again into Friday as our afternoon temperatures continue to climb day by day. Highs today will be into the mid-60s with Friday’s temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.