Officer involved in Huntsville shooting death back on patrol

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One month after a man was shot and killed at his home by Huntsville police, an incident review board found the officers involved were within the policies and procedures of the Huntsville Police Department.
According to HPD Captain Michael Johnson, the officer involved in the shooting death of Alberto Rivas last month is back on patrol.
Police tell us the officer was moved from an administrative role after the incident review board found the officer followed HPD policy when responding to Edinburgh Drive on October 16.
The incident happened when officers responded to a 911 call from Riva’s home. One officer shot Rivas after they say he opened the front door holding a gun and did not put it down.
Rivas was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
On November 18, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office also released their statement claiming the action of the officers was justified under the law after their own investigation.
In attendance were representatives from the Madison County DA’s Office, Huntsville City Legal, HPD Training Staff and Members from the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council. Incident Review Boards are conducted to ensure HPD personnel followed training and standard operating procedures.
During the review, Body Worn Camera footage, 911 audio and officer statements were carefully examined by the Review Board.
