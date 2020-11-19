Micro-grants available for Huntsville women-owned soft good retail businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Huntsville, Inc. announced a new, innovative micro-grant with Canvas, Inc. Canvas is sponsoring five $500 marketing micro-grants for women-owned soft goods retail businesses located in the Downtown Huntsville area.
“We are grateful for the forward-looking leadership and support that Canvas is offering women-owned retail entrepreneurs in the Rocket City Center”, explained Chad Emerson, President & CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc. “These days, more than ever, our local retail innovators need our business and patronage through the holiday shopping season.”
Woman-owned retail businesses selling soft goods are encouraged to fill out the application form to be considered for this grant opportunity. The application form can only be accessed through downtownhuntsville.org/canvasincgrantapplicationform. Applications are due by Thursday, December 3. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, December 8.
Grants may only be used for external marketing purposes. These are reimbursable grants and a check of up to $500 will be sent after receipts have been obtained.
For more information regarding this grant opportunity please contact Alyssa Lee, DHI’s Communications Coordinator, at alyssa@downtownhuntsille.org or at (850) 902-0944.
