Many colleges and universities not returning to class after Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many schools from elementary to even colleges and universities have had to remain flexible during the pandemic. Many college students will not be returning to campus after the Thanksgiving break.
That’s a decision many college and university leaders made in an effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.
Dr. Gary Crosby at Alabama A&M University said students will transition to remote learning after the holiday.
“The school wanted to be proactive and address the needs of not just our students, but the needs of the community they come from,” Dr. Crosby said. “So for our Fall 2020 re-entry plan we looked at data as well as a forecast of resurgence of the pandemic and based on the alarming resurgence we are seeing now we made the right decision.”
Jennifer Malone at Drake State Community and Technical College said this semester was considered hybrid learning. The school offered some classes with in-person learning while some classes were online.
“There was a need during this semester to have students on campus, but we did that in small groups,” Malone said. “We went through all the recommended guidelines and had all precautions in place.”
Beginning November 30th, all learning at Drake State will be remote.
This week is also the last week for in-person learning at the University of Alabama Huntsville. The University of North Alabama will also be remote after Thanksgiving.
