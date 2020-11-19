Madison City Board of Education reveals new middle school name, mascot

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A new middle school school is coming to the city of Madison and now it has a name!
Thursday night, the Madison City Board of Education approved the name of Journey Middle School. The school’s mascot was also decided.
Journey Middle School will be home to Jaguars!
This decision comes after the city approved a new school construction bid for the middle school in October of this year. A new elementary school is also already underway in Madison.
The school name was recommended by Madison City School’s Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.
“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that Journey Middle School will be the name of our new middle school being built off Celtic Drive ,” Dr. Nichols said in a statement. “I am also excited to report that the mascot will be the Jaguars, which is keeping in theme with the Panthers of Discovery Middle and the Lions of Liberty Middle. Plus, Journey Jaguars just has a nice ring to it.”
The school board asked for the public’s help in choosing a name through an online survey. According to that survey, Journey was a popular recommendation in the 798 submissions.
Plans for Journey Middle School call for a 170,000 square foot building with a capacity for approximately 1,200 students.
Journey Middle School is expected to open in time for the 2022-2023 school year.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.