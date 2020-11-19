Huntsville city high schools return to staggered schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another transition is coming to some area high school students due to COVID-19.
High school students in Huntsville City Schools will transition back to a staggered schedule when they return from Thanksgiving break beginning November 30th.
A press release form the school states high school students will remain on the staggered schedule until the winter holidays, beginning December 23rd.
District leaders announced the plans during the board meeting on November 19th, citing current staffing conditions as well as an increase in COVID-19 transmission rates among high school students as the reasons for returning to the staggered schedule.
This change applies to all high school students in the HCS system who are not enrolled in Huntsville Virtual Academy.
Administrators say they will share plans regarding learning modes for all students during the second semester prior the winter holidays.
HCS officials say they will inform families of students with any updates.
