HPD: Man suspected of 6 robberies arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say they arrested 26-year-old Christopher Maxwell Owens for a string of robberies that began last week in Huntsville.
Police say that Owens robbed 6 businesses in all. The first alleged robbery was on November 12th, Maxwell allegedly entered a Walgreens on Mastin Lake Road armed with a gun and demanded money.
He faces 6 robbery charges, one for each business.
Police say Maxwell did threaten to shoot at least one person if they did not comply with his demand for money.
- November 12th - 8:00 p.m. - Walgreens on Mastin Lake Road
- November 13th - 1:05 p.m. - Metro PCS on Mastin Lake Road
- November 14th - 4:21 p.m. - Metro PCS on Meridian Street
- November 15th - 6:14 p.m. - Family Dollar on Mastin Lake Road
- November 17th - 4:45 p.m. - Dollar General on Pulaski Pike
