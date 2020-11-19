HPD: Man suspected of 6 robberies arrested

Huntsville Robbery suspect (Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:16 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say they arrested 26-year-old Christopher Maxwell Owens for a string of robberies that began last week in Huntsville.

Police say that Owens robbed 6 businesses in all. The first alleged robbery was on November 12th, Maxwell allegedly entered a Walgreens on Mastin Lake Road armed with a gun and demanded money.

He faces 6 robbery charges, one for each business.

Police say Maxwell did threaten to shoot at least one person if they did not comply with his demand for money.

ALLEGED ROBBERY LOCATIONS AND DATES:

  • November 12th - 8:00 p.m. - Walgreens on Mastin Lake Road
  • November 13th - 1:05 p.m. - Metro PCS on Mastin Lake Road
  • November 14th - 4:21 p.m. - Metro PCS on Meridian Street
  • November 15th - 6:14 p.m. - Family Dollar on Mastin Lake Road
  • November 17th - 4:45 p.m. - Dollar General on Pulaski Pike

