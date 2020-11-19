Historic Alabama sites included in new online map

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama history buffs can now explore local landmarks and photos from days gone by across the state.
The Alabama Historical Commission has created a new interactive online map highlighting locations, photos and documents. It’s the culmination of years of planning and hard work converting paper files into digital ones across the state.
“The Alabama Historical Commission is incredibly proud of the vision and effort behind the Historic Preservation Map,” said Lisa D. Jones, executive director of the AHC. “Thanks to the work of our staff and interns, and through the support of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, this important resource is available for all Alabamians to utilize.”
Many well-known locations are featured on the map, including Athens State University’s Founders Hall, the Trinity-Ft. Henderson site, the Donnell House and the town of Mooresville. Other, perhaps lesser known locations include the former Chapman’s Quarters, a business row between the old depot and The Square; Woodside, a large plantation house near Belle Mina that was built for one of Gov. Thomas Bibb’s granddaughters in 1861; and the original site of West Limestone High School, which was built by the community in the 1930s, burned by lightning in 1944 and rebuilt while students attended class in a local church, vocational building and even cow barn.
