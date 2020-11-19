Historic Alabama sites included in new online map

Many well-known locations are featured on the map, including Athens State University’s Founders Hall, the Trinity-Ft. Henderson site, the Donnell House and the town of Mooresville. Other, perhaps lesser known locations include the former Chapman’s Quarters, a business row between the old depot and The Square; Woodside, a large plantation house near Belle Mina that was built for one of Gov. Thomas Bibb’s granddaughters in 1861; and the original site of West Limestone High School, which was built by the community in the 1930s, burned by lightning in 1944 and rebuilt while students attended class in a local church, vocational building and even cow barn.