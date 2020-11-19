Health officials recommend having Thanksgiving outside; outdoor heaters selling out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The countdown to Thanksgiving is on!
But with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, state health leaders are cautioning people to be smart while celebrating.
“Over the last few weeks we’re moving in a disturbing trend,” Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health said.
COVID-19 cases are climbing and health officials fear they will jump even higher after the holidays.
“As we move into colder weather we’re going to have more situations where there are crowds of people together, opportunities for close contact,” Landers said.
Dr. Landers says if you insist on bringing all your family together, doing it outside is the way to go.
That’s why one item is extra hot this year; outdoor heaters.
We talked to Huntsville representatives from Costco, Home Depot, and Lowes and they all said they don’t have any in stock.
Home and Garden shop Brooks & Collier in downtown Huntsville is dealing with the rush as well.
“I ordered heaters back in May, kind of when I saw the delays on stuff. And I only got 50 percent of what I actually ordered. We were lucky to get that to be honest,” Foster Brooks, operations manager for Brooks & Collier said.
Brooks says they do have a few left, but once those sell out he think’s that will be all they have until January.
“We sent two to Birmingham today and yeah we have three left,” Brooks said.
In addition to celebrating outdoors, Dr. Landers suggests putting one person in charge of plating the food, to keep people from congregating in the kitchen.
But most importantly she hopes people who have any symptoms will not participate.
