Food Bank of North Alabama closing until November 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food Bank of North Alabama unfortunately has to close it’s doors temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure.
The Food Bank of North Alabama was notified of positive COVID-19 test results and will close its Huntsville offices and warehouse space immediately through Monday, November 30th.
A release from the Food Bank states the organization consistently follows strict food safety practices, which were modified even further during the pandemic to prioritize the health and safety of all employees, members of its partner agencies and the public.
We’re told that after the positive test result, the warehouse and offices received additional thorough cleaning and disinfection.
“Currently, the Food Bank is averaging a distribution of more than one million pounds of food each month,” explains Shirley Schofield, Executive Director. “We know the need is great and this closure, while temporary and necessary, will impact members of our community that struggle with hunger. During this time, we encourage people who want to help to reach out directly to our partner agencies.”
Some good news though, the Food Bank has more than 260 partners across the region to help feed our neighbors in need during this time.
