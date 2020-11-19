Festival of Trees kicks off at Guntersville Museum

GUNTERSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If your Christmas spirit needs an early jumpstart, you can now check out Festival of Trees at the Guntersville Museum.
Organizers kicked off the event on Thursday and said they have 30 trees this year.
For the past 12 years the Guntersville Museum has hosted the Festival of Trees.
It’s an opportunity to showcase Christmas trees decorated by local artists, school groups and local businesses.
Museum Director Julie Patton said it’s also a fun way to provide families with something to do during the holiday season, while staying safe.
“Well, we have a large museum. We have three galleries, the trees are throughout so it’s a great place to distance right now. We do require a mask because we have a lot of families up here. We have a hidden snowman and reindeer for kids to find, so we have kids’ activities. There is lots of places to sit down to enjoy and we have plenty of room to spread out,” said Patton.
If you and your family would like to come and checkout the Festival of Trees, you have until January 3rd.
