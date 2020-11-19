Crime Stoppers: Shop lifter scoots away with Office Depot merchandise

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thiefs continue to roll out new creative ways to steal things that don’t belong to them.
The Crime Stoppers are asking for your help so they can stop the shoplifting scooter in her tracks!
Police tell us, a woman entered Office Depot on the Parkway in Huntsville on November 6th and used a motorized scooter to get around the store.
Eventually, an employee confronted the shopper, who officers say, had stolen more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. That employee found several empty packages above the ceiling tiles.
Can you identify this rolling rip off offender? Investigators say, she left the store with stolen products, worth hundreds of dollars.
