Cool, comfortable and breezy

Sunshine continues across the Valley for your afternoon.
Comfortably in the 60s once again, but today we will notice stronger winds, now gusting from the southeast. Warm air will continue to push in as we go into the evening, keeping us in the 40s overnight.
Clear skies continue into your Friday, with temperatures increasing to the upper 60s. Winds will still be present throughout the morning, but eventually die down by the afternoon hours.
We will be talking about rain as we move into next week, with another cold front scheduled for early Monday morning.
Your extended forecast is showing some showers, with highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.