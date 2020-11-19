Coats and Cans Drive to benefit children in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holiday spirit is in the air! This time of year, we know many are searching for special ways to give back. If that’s you, then look no further!
Happening November 19 – 22 is a coat drive to benefit children right here in North Alabama.
“Children still get excited about getting a brand new coat, especially if it’s big and fluffy,” says Program Director Toni Terrell. “There’s nothing better than having a nice, warm coat when you go outside. That’s the one thing our parents always tell us… ‘Put on a coat before you go outside in the cold!’”
On Thursday and Friday, the drive will be at the Exchange at Redstone Arsenal. On Saturday and Sunday, the drive will be at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard.
Organizers ask that donated coats be new or gently used.
“If your child won’t wear it, we don’t want to give it to someone else’s child to wear,” says Terrell. “It should look almost brand new, but it’s one of those coats where... ‘You grew so fast! You can’t wear it anymore! Your sleeves are up to your elbow!’ Those are the coats that we’ll take.”
The annual drive also added non-perishable food items to its donation list this year, given the impact of COVID-19.
“This is a new leg for our effort in the community to help,” says Terrell. “If it’s just one can of something or one box of something, that’s going to make a difference.”
Collection will begin at 9 a.m. daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.