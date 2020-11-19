American Red Cross hosts virtual open house

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The American Red Cross provides emergency assistance and disaster relief to those dealing with the unthinkable, and right now, having had to close so many blood drives due to the pandemic, the organization needs your help.
Happening tonight, American Red Cross will host a virtual open house to inform interested volunteers of ways they can help change the lives of those in need.
Opportunities range from communication liaison to blood drive assistant.
“There’s not a one-size-fits-all volunteer opportunity at the Red Cross,” says Khris Anderson, the Executive Director of the North Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross. “You’re really going to be able to find that job and find that opportunity that really fits you and what you want to do.”
Given the impact of COVID-19, many people are searching now more than ever for ways to give back.
“I know people are missing connection, and people are missing just the lives that we used to have… Volunteering is one of those ways that you can really find your place in the world again,” says Anderson. “I’ve seen people really come alive and blossom when they began to sort of think about other people in our community. The need is great, and the opportunities are here.”
The virtual open house will begin tonight at 6 p.m. You can learn more and register at redcross.org/alabamamississippi.
