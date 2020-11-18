UNA family celebrates Leo and Una’s 18th birthday, Una’s legacy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today the UNA Family celebrated the life of mascot Leo, and the legacy of Una.
UNA has a small box full of big memories.
“That’s just her physical remains. What made Una, Una is still here,” said Anne Howard.
Today was the first birthday UNA mascot lion Leo spent without his twin sister, Una.
Una died over the summer leaving people like their caretaker Howard to gather today to honor Leo’s life and her legacy.
“She would have been 18 today along with him. I’m just grateful that she’s not in pain. We stopped that and I am grateful that Leo is as healthy as he can be,” said Howard.
There were multiple speakers there to remember the life Una lived.
“Una literally impacted hundreds of thousands of lives by simply being her,” Vice President of Advancement Kevin Haslam said.
Leo was also celebrated during those speeches.
“From a health standpoint, we are very pleased with how he is doing. We did blood work a month or two ago and everything looks great there so we hope that he continues on this trend and continues to thrive for quite some time,” Veterinarian Brandon Fisher.
While today was a mixture of joy and grief for UNA, Leo and Una will always be a part of the Lion family.
“Those ashes will stay until I get Leos and then they will be combined so that for eternity they will always be together,” said Howard.
