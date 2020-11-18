Sunshine across the Valley

Quiet afternoon in store for us here in the Valley, with temperatures settled into the upper 50s.
For the afternoon, we are reaching the lower 60s for our high, under clear skies. It’s looking like your will need to have a jacket on hand for rest of the week, with temperatures hovering in the 60s until Sunday. No need for that umbrella though.
Rain holds off for us until another cold front passes through going into Monday, although it’s not looking impressive.
After the front slides through, rain chances linger with temperatures remaining near average.
Your holiday forecast is looking pleasant, with highs in the middle 60s, sunshine and no current chances for rain. Even the lows for your Turkey day are looking comfortable and in the 50s.
