Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect in Morgan County stabbing incident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect related to a Tuesday night stabbing in Hulaco.
Michael Scott Saucier, 37 of Arab, is wanted on the charge of second degree assault.
ORIGINAL: One man was airlifted to a local hospital following a stabbing in Morgan County Tuesday night.
An official with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the call came shortly before 7 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene on HWY 67 south in the Hulaco Community along with Cullman County Sheriff Deputies.
Upon arrival, they discovered a 24 year-old white male with stab wounds. The subject was transported by air to UAB in Birmingham.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tells us the stabbing victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police tell us they have identified a person of interest, but aren’t able to share who that is at this time.
An investigation is underway, WAFF will continue to update you as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.