Rescue squad gets new underwater drone for searches and recoveries

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Rescue Squad has a new underwater drone and they’re one of the only north Alabama teams to have this kind of equipment.
”There’s a risk anytime you put a diver in the water, so anytime we can mitigate that and use a different tool rather than put them in harm’s way,” Rescue Squad Team Member Brian Moses said.
That’s exactly what this drone will be used for.
”We’re always looking for new tools for search and rescue and recovery operations,” Team Member Danny Kelso said.
Kelso says with the deadly summer we saw in 2019, this new drone creates a safer environment for his team.
Moses, who’s also the drone operator, says it also speeds up the recovery process.
In clear water, it gives you a good picture of what is at the bottom of the lake and what rescue teams may be searching for.
”Whatever would be out of place, anything that shouldn’t be there or whatever we’re looking for. If we’re looking for a vehicle, I’d try to find a metal car or tire anything that would say this is possibly what we’re looking for, then we can send a diver down. So it’s just an extra tool,” Moses said.
Moses and Kelso both say this will come in handy for local rescues as well as any other law enforcement team who needs it.
