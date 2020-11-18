New Sand Mountain and Park Fitness and Aquatic Center opens

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The doors to the new fitness and aquatic center at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater are now open!
General Manger Patrick O’Brien said it was an exciting day.
“We were very busy in the morning, lots of excited people to get to use all of the amenities and excited new members coming in for the first time,” said O’Brien.
The two-story facility includes spaces for cardio and strength equipment, an aquatic pool, and gym and more.
To help keep members safe from COVID, O’Brien said every patron is prescreened and has to follow strict guidelines.
“We require masks inside the building when people are not working out, if you are able to socially distance in the workout areas or public spaces you are able to take them off, but anywhere in public spaces masks are required,” said O’Brien.
Workers are also tackling extra cleaning duties around the clock.
“We focus a lot on overnight cleaning when the building is vacant, which we can get a lot more done of course. But we do a lot more cleaning during the day to lockers that are cleaned overnight, and the fitness and aquatic center is cleaned consistently throughout the day,” said O’Brien.
