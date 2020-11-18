Nearly $200,000 in scholarship funds available for manufacturing students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school and college students interesting in pursuing careers in Alabama’s automotive industry have an opportunity to apply for a scholarship to use at one of Alabama’s community colleges.
The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and Alabama Community College System have partnered to provide $189,000 in scholarships, as well as mentors, to 52 students who want to pursue a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry. The deadline to apply is November 30.
Students awarded after the November deadline will begin classes in the spring, summer or fall semesters of 2021.
Interested students with at least a 2.5 GPA. Applicants must use the scholarship toward an automotive-related program, including the following: Automotive Manufacturing Technology; Automotive Manufacturing; Automotive Service Technician; Computer Numerical Control; Engineering Technology; Industrial Electronics Technology; Industrial Maintenance Technology; Injection Molding; Logistics; Machine Shop/Tool Technology; Manufacturing Technology; Mechanical Design Technology; Mechatronics; or Welding Technology.
The total award is $3,600 for each student. The award covers tuition, fees and/or books needed.
