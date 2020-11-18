Morgan County man found guilty of capital murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing his ex-wife at a Decatur bakery was found guilty of capital murder November 18.
According to Decatur police, Roger Dale Stevens shot and killed his ex-wife, Kay Stevens, at a Decatur bakery just two days after their divorce back in November 2015.
Stevens has been in the Morgan County jail since he was arrested following a standoff the day of the murder.
Due to the pandemic, his trial was put on hold until trials were ruled to continue again in September. A grand jury found Stevens guilty of capital murder in a Morgan County court room on November 18.
This is a developing story. Stick with WAFF both online and on air for updates as we continue to find out more in this case.
