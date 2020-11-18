Meridianville native drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - From Hazel Green High School, to the University of Alabama, to the National Basketball Association, Meridianville native Kira Lewis Junior will take his talents to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Lewis was drafted Wednesday night, 13th overall.
“The process was kinda long due to the circumstances going on,” Lewis said during his zoom call with the Pelicans. “But it really gave me time to work on my game, spend time with my family, getting to do things that I normally wouldn’t do because of basketball. I’m just glad New Orleans picked me, I feel like I fit their system well. I’m another young player coming in, using my speed, getting other opportunities to players and myself. A team that wants to compete.”
Lewis spent two seasons at Alabama. During his freshman season he averaged 13.5 points a game and 2.9 assists during Avery Johnson’s last season as coach.
His statistics improved dramatically during his sophomore year, averaging 18.5 points a game and 5.2 assists.
Lewis will join a young and talented group of players in New Orleans including last season’s number one draft pick, Zion Williamson.
