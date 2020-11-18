Meridianville native drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans

“The process was kinda long due to the circumstances going on,” Lewis said during his zoom call with the Pelicans. “But it really gave me time to work on my game, spend time with my family, getting to do things that I normally wouldn’t do because of basketball. I’m just glad New Orleans picked me, I feel like I fit their system well. I’m another young player coming in, using my speed, getting other opportunities to players and myself. A team that wants to compete.”