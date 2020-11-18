Marshall Medical Centers see most COVID-19 inpatients since pandemic

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Medical Centers is running out of ICU beds.
There are currently 37 COVID-19 inpatients in both facilities at Marshall Medical Centers South and North.
Eleven COVID-19 patients are in the ICU at Marshall Medical South and one is at Marshall Medical North.
Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff said she believes community gatherings and Halloween may be a key factor as to why cases are increasing.
She said many staff members are also sick from the virus and ICU beds are filling up quickly for patients.
Woodruff said out of precaution, the hospital does have a plan if it runs out of space.
“You know we are near capacity, but we are making it day to day because we are able to discharge patients for those we admit. But if we were to reach the point where we don’t have any beds available, we are affiliated with the Huntsville Hospital and Health System and we can reach out to those facilities to see if they have any beds available to transfer to,” said Woodruff.
As we head into the holidays, Woodruff said she would like to remind everyone to practice safety measures, wear face coverings and social distance to help reduce the spread.
