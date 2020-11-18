Man driving into oncoming traffic arrested for DUI, among other charges, in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz police arrested a man they believe was drunk driving after causing multiple traffic issues in Boaz.
Roverto Perez-Tercero was arrested on multiple charges including felony leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault in the first degree.
On November 16, officers with the Boaz Police Department received a call about a possible drunk driver.
The caller claimed the driver hit a garbage can on the side of the road with his vehicle and then drove into oncoming traffic, almost hitting several other vehicles.
Officers say they began to check the area and all possible side roads for the suspect.
While on their search, officers say they came upon a wreck at the intersection of McVille road and Henderson avenue. Officers on the scene were quickly determined that the suspect vehicle from the earlier call was also involved in this wreck and fled the scene.
The drivers and passengers from the two vehicles described the vehicle that fled as a black Chevrolet Avalanche, which matched the description as the vehicle driven by the possible drunk driver.
The suspect was later found and identified as Roverto Perez-Tercero at Danny’s Hardware in Crossville.
Tercero was arrested for felony leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault in the first degree.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.