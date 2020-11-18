Man dies after his vehicle hit a tree, burst into flames

GRANT, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Grant man.
Larry Dale Stevenson, 64, was killed when the 2005 Buick Lacrosse he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and ignited into flames at approximately 4:30 a.m. on November 17.
State troopers say Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Swearengin road near Mount road, approximately five miles east of Grant.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
