Investigators discover nearly 28 pounds of Spice during Toney arrest

A look at the drugs found in a Spice bust in Madison County. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated November 18 at 10:38 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A large quantity of Spice is off the streets following a recent arrest in the Toney community.

David Joe Perkins (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

On November 12, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Browning Drive in Toney. While at the address, investigators observed a large quantity of narcotics within the residence. Narcotics agents were requested to the scene and found nearly 28 pounds of Spice. Additionally, a stolen vehicle was discovered.

David Joe Perkins was arrested at the scene on a drug trafficking charge.

Perkins is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Facility with no bond.

