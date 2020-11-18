Investigators discover nearly 28 pounds of Spice during Toney arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A large quantity of Spice is off the streets following a recent arrest in the Toney community.
On November 12, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Browning Drive in Toney. While at the address, investigators observed a large quantity of narcotics within the residence. Narcotics agents were requested to the scene and found nearly 28 pounds of Spice. Additionally, a stolen vehicle was discovered.
David Joe Perkins was arrested at the scene on a drug trafficking charge.
Perkins is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Facility with no bond.
