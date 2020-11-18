Governor Ivey announces “Revive Plus”, a $200 million small business grant program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey revealed a $200 million grant program to support small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Revive Plus will award grants to organizations with less than 50 employees up to $20,000 for expenses they have incurred due to operational interruptions caused by the pandemic.
“As the state has rolled out over $1 billion of the CARES Act monies to the individuals and businesses affected by COVID-19, it became evident the group most overwhelmingly hurt during the pandemic were the small ‘mom and pop’ shops,” Governor Ivey said. “A second round of assistance through Revive Plus will ensure that the small business owners who have borne the brunt of the downed economy can be made as whole as possible. As we head into the holiday season, my hope is that this will be welcome news for our businesses and help ease their burdens from what has been a very hard year.”
The grant is an addition to any state of Alabama Coronavirus Relief Fund that was previously received, including the Revive Alabama Small Business, Non-Profit, Faith-Based, and Health Care Provider grants. Currently, a cap has not been set on the number of entities that may be awarded a Revive Plus Grant.
Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants on a first-come-first-served basis until the funds are exhausted.
We’re told that organizations can access grant information and the grant application through the Coronavirus Relief Fund website. The application period for the Revive Plus Grant Program will open at noon, November 23, 2020 and close noon, December 4, 2020.
According to the Governors Office, qualifying organizations must have been in business March 1, 2020, are currently in business and have a valid W-9 to apply for a Revive Plus Grant.
