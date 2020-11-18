Freezing start to Wednesday with warmer weather ahead

A great rest of the week is in store as we will see nothing but sunshine through Saturday. Temperatures will be into the low 60s Thursday and climb towards the 70s on Saturday. The weekend will likely stay dry, but don’t be surprised with some clouds developing on Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That front brings the threat of showers by Monday morning and we could see more on Tuesday as well. Still early here so keep checking back for more information as we get closer. Right now, Thanksgiving is looking great with temperatures into the mid-60s and sunshine!