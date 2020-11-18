Freezing start to Wednesday with warmer weather ahead

Happy Wednesday! Bundle up, it is cold out there this morning!
Freezing temperatures for much of the Valley this morning as we are waking up to widespread frost as well. Temperatures are into the low 30s for most communities across the Valley but there isn’t any wind so there is not threat of wind chills. As we go through the day today, we will be blessed with more of that sunshine as temperatures climb back to the low 60s. Unlike Tuesday wind this afternoon will stay light around 5 to 10 mph. However, that won’t be the case as we move into Thursday with gusts of 15 to 20 mph.
A great rest of the week is in store as we will see nothing but sunshine through Saturday. Temperatures will be into the low 60s Thursday and climb towards the 70s on Saturday. The weekend will likely stay dry, but don’t be surprised with some clouds developing on Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That front brings the threat of showers by Monday morning and we could see more on Tuesday as well. Still early here so keep checking back for more information as we get closer. Right now, Thanksgiving is looking great with temperatures into the mid-60s and sunshine!
