DA’s office finds Huntsville man killed by police justified by law

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a man was shot and killed at his home by Huntsville police in October, the Madison County District Attorney has determined the action of the officers was justified under the law.
According to officials from the DA, on October 16, officers responded to a 911 call on Edinburgh Dr. in south Huntsville around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, 57-year-old Alberto Rivas pointed a handgun at them. One officer fired his gun, hitting Rivas.
Rivas was immediately taken to Huntsville Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
The DA’s office will reviewed the investigation to ensure that there were no violations of law.
You can read the full statement from the District Attorney’s Office below:
“The office received an investigation from the Huntsville Police Department relating to it’s officer’s use of deadly force in an incident on October 16 where Alberto Rivas was shot and killed. The District Attorney’s office has reviewed all pertinent material related to this investigation and has determined the action of the officer was entirely justified under the law.
Two HPD officers responded to a 911 call from 2111 Edinburg Drive, Huntsville. The officers knocked on the front door and identified themselves as HPD officers. Mr. Rivas opened the front door and was seen through the storm doo with a pistol in his hand.
The officers further identified themselves as Huntsville Police and repeatedly commanded Mr. Rivas to drop the gun. Mr. Rivas opened the storm door and advanced onto the porch pointing his weapon at one of the officers. The officer responded by firing three shots striking Mr. Rivas.
In that all the actions by the officers were legally justified, this concludes the District Attorney’s involvement in this matter.”
