COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,947 new confirmed cases on Friday

Alabama Coronavirus Update (Source: WTVM)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated November 20 at 9:44 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 191,408 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 36,965 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,947 new confirmed cases added Thursday. There have been 3,148 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 23,295 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,315 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 90,702 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Friday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED NOVEMBER 20

COUNTY NOVEMBER 20 CASES (10 a.m.) NOVEMBER 19 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 2,332 2,303 +29
Cullman 2,976 2,915 +61
DeKalb 4,093 4,031 +62
Franklin 2,209 2,196 +13
Jackson 2,657 2,622 +35
Lauderdale 2,571 2,520 +51
Lawrence 1,053 1,034 +19
Limestone 3,703 3,640 +62
Madison 11,241 11,103 +138
Marshall 5,133 5,050 +83
Morgan 5,421 5,310 +111

