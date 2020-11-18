Can-a-thon 2020 provides nearly 40,000 meals to those in need

Can-a-thon 2020 wrap up
By Wade Smith | October 26, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated December 15 at 5:46 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Can-a-thon 2020 is in the books! Thank you to all of those that donated at local, participating Walmarts.

[ SEE HOW MUCH FOOD AND MONEY WAS COLLECTED IN 2020 ]

Can-a-thon donations are distributed through the Food Bank of North Alabama and Second Harvest Food Bank in Tennessee.

ORIGINAL: WAFF needs your help to feed those in need this winter.

WAFF 48 is partnering with Walmart locations across the Tennessee Valley for Can-a-thon 2020. This year’s Can-a-thon takes place from November 30 through December 13.

Can donations at Alabama Walmart locations listed below go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.

2020 Participating Drop-Off Locations

STORE # CITY ADDRESS ZIP
306 Arab 1450 No. Brindlee MT 35016-5431
661 Athens 1011 US Highway 72 E 35611-4319
298 Boaz 1972 Highway 431 35957-5901
662 Decatur 2800 Spring Avenue SW 35603-1218
2488 NHM Decatur 1203 6th Avenue SE 35601
314 Fayetteville, TN 1224 Huntsville Highway 37334
4187 Florence 2701 Cloverdale Road 35633-0000
4188 NHM Florence 1410 Florence Boulevard 35630
681 Guntersville 11697 US Highway 431 35976-5667
1124 Hartselle 1201 Highway 31 N 35640-4420
6878 Hazel Green 14595 Highway 231-431 N 35750-0000
5197 Huntsville 330 Sutton Road 35763-9164
332 Huntsville 6140A University Drive 35806-1710
375 Huntsville 3031 Memorial Parkway SW 35801-5304
433 Huntsville 2200 Sparkman Drive NW 35810-3820
434 Huntsville 11610 Memorial Parkway SW 35803-2152
7324 Huntsville 2165 Winchester Road 35811
3185 NHM Huntsville 4226 Oakwood Avenue NW 35810
5925 NHM Huntsville 2305 Jordan Lane SW 35805
5716 NHM Huntsville 9020 Bailey Cove Road SE 35802
2690 Madison 8650 Madison Boulevard 35758-1803
5703 Madison 8580 Highway 72 W 35758-0000
7342 NHM Madison 7140 Wall Triana Highway 35757
660 Muscle Shoals 517 Avalon Avenue 35661-2811
403 Russellville 13675 Highway 43 35653-2831
712 Scottsboro 24833 John T Reid Parkway 35768-2342

Click here for more information on the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.