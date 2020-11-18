Can-a-thon 2020 provides nearly 40,000 meals to those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Can-a-thon 2020 is in the books! Thank you to all of those that donated at local, participating Walmarts.
Can-a-thon donations are distributed through the Food Bank of North Alabama and Second Harvest Food Bank in Tennessee.
ORIGINAL: WAFF needs your help to feed those in need this winter.
WAFF 48 is partnering with Walmart locations across the Tennessee Valley for Can-a-thon 2020. This year’s Can-a-thon takes place from November 30 through December 13.
- See a list of needed food items in 2020
- Make a monetary donation here
- Can donations made at the Fayetteville, TN Walmart location will go to Second Harvest Food Bank
