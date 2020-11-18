Board member updates status of Community Urgent Care in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: WAFF’s Jenna Rae spoke with a member of the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners on Wednesday.
The board member confirmed Dr. Yeager’s license is currently active.
Also according to the same board member, the doctor is making arrangements for his personnel to open his office to assist patients with records and medications.
ORIGINAL: Closed temporarily or closed for good? That’s what patients of Community Urgent Care in Hartselle desperately want to know.
The clinic off of Highway 31 sees both primary care and urgent care patients.
Closed until further notice: That sign has been on the doors at Community Urgent Care since November 9th. Now patients are scrambling to make sure they have access to much-needed care and medications.
Airforce Veteran Sommer Fowler Webb says when Friday rolls around, she will be out of all five or her medications.
“It’s disheartening. When you come to love and trust a doctor and they’re just gone," Webb says.
She says she’s tried to get her prescriptions filled elsewhere. She even tried another Community Urgent Care location in Madison that was connected to the clinic in Hartselle.
“I was going to five different urgent cares and nobody will help me. If you’re not going to open back up, and you’re not going to prescribe us our meds then we need our records," Webb said.
There are more than 100 comments on Facebook from people who say they are requesting medical records as well.
A representative with the Drug Enforcement Agency office in Huntsville tells us the DEA did not shut the clinic down.
I also reached out to the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners. A representative told us board members cannot determine the next steps until they determine why the clinic closed.
We were sent a statement that reads:
“The board is aware of the situation and is working to make contact with Dr. Yeager. We hope to have additional information to provide his patients in the near future.”
State law is on your side, if you’re a patient trying to get refills. Contact your pharmacist: he or she can dispense a one-time emergency refill, as long as your prescription meets certain requirements under state law.
