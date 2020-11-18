BCA launches ‘Keep Alabama Open’ initiative, petition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Business Council of Alabama has launched “Keep Alabama Open” - a campaign aimed at keeping businesses open.
The campaign comes amid talk of a nationwide lockdown because COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise.
The BCA created a petition that individuals and businesses can sign. They plan to send the petition to the governor’s office and ask her to keep businesses open.
The petition and more information are available at keepalabamaopen.com.
The BCA says a shutdown of the state’s businesses could not only put Alabamians in severe financial distress, but it could also produce adverse health outcomes, even deaths.
“Many Alabamians depend upon their jobs for their health insurance and the means to support their families: to feed them, pay for medical treatment and medicines, and provide shelter," the BCA stated in a news release.
The organization says businesses in Alabama have been innovative and found ways to safely keep their doors open.
“Throughout the pandemic, Alabama business owners and workers have worked diligently to follow State Health Orders and best practices when it comes to keeping customers and themselves safe, while continuing to earn a living and support their families. Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration has proven that the State is perfectly capable and willing to make the tough decisions needed to save lives and livelihoods, utilizing Alabama solutions tailored specifically for our unique situation and needs,” the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.