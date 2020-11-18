Auburn University urging students to get COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving break

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is giving some advice ahead of Thanksgiving to help students avoid spreading COVID-19 to their friends and family.
According to the university, students who have not already had the virus should consider getting tested.
Officials said students can use an at-home testing kit that’s available for enrolled students. They can also get tested at the Auburn University medical clinic or another healthcare provider. Students can get antibody testing if they believe they’ve had the virus or have been exposed to it.
Some Auburn University students shared what they’re planning to do.
“I will get another COVID test before going home, just to be sure I’m not bringing anything home, as will my sister. So, just being smart and safe,” said Jaxon Cowles.
“Make sure I’m wearing my masks, doing all that stuff. Staying six feet away from other people, not introducing myself to others,” said Madeline Howard.
University officials also said a negative test does not lessen the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and good hygiene. They also advised to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on travel safety, such as checking the number of cases in the state before traveling there.
