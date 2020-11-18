Alabama small businesses, nonprofits to get $200M more in CARES Act grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday morning she has no plans to move toward shutting down any businesses despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Ivey said the business community has her support and reiterated “you cannot have a life without a livelihood.”
Instead, the governor is rolling out a $200 million grant program aimed at small businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations that have been effected the pandemic.
Dubbed the “Revive Plus” program for its second wave of funding, Ivey said the money will go to organizations with 50 or fewer employees and will provide grants of up to $20,000 to cover expenses related to interruptions or closures brought on by the pandemic.
The money is being drawn from the $1.9 billion in CARES Act funding the state got from the federal government earlier in 2020. Nearly $900 million remains in the account and it must be spent before the end of the year or it will have to be returned.
The Legislature initially designated up to $300 million from the fund to be used for individuals, businesses, nonprofit and faith-based organizations. But after the initial $100 million for small business hit its cap, the Legislature approved a second round of another $200 million.
Ivey said as the state has spent more than a billion dollars of the money, "it became evident the group most overwhelmingly hurt during the pandemic were the small ‘mom and pop’ shops.”
She added that "as we head into the holiday season, my hope is that this will be welcome news for our businesses and help ease their burdens from what has been a very hard year.”
Entities may access grant information and the grant application through the Coronavirus Relief Fund website. The application period for the Revive Plus Grant Program will open at noon, Nov. 23 and run through noon, Dec. 4.
Those qualifying for the grants must have been in business since at least March 1 and have a valid W-9 to apply.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.