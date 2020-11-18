Alabama National Guard deploys Infantry Battalion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 173rd Infantry Regiment out of Enterprise has officially been called to active duty.
A press release from the Guard says soldiers will deploy to and perform missions for the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
The unit will conduct some additional training at a mobilization station before deploying overseas.
The unit held a deployment ceremony on November 16 in Enterprise, those who attended were the Alabama National Guard senior leaders, family members, and friends.
The Alabama National Guard has called more than 25,000 personnel to active duty since 9/11 and remains a top contributor among the nation’s National Guard organizations.
