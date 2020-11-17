Police: Gunman shot, killed after long standoff in Five Points

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An hours long standoff in Huntsville’s Five Points neighborhood ended with police shooting the suspected gunman to death around 1:30 a.m.
This began Monday night after they were called to Ted’s Bar-B-Q just before 10 p.m. regarding a person on the roof with a gun.
Officers say when they arrived to the scene, the individual was seen on the roof with a handgun.
After several hours, police say the man agreed to surrender and come down a ladder. However, officers tell us once the man reached the bottom of the ladder, he ran across the street, turned, pulled his gun and pointed it at them. The officers opened fire. The suspect was hit and rushed to Huntsville Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill confirmed the identification of the man has been established but will not be released until the family has been notified. The cause of death was the result of fatal gunshot wounds sustained during the incident.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.