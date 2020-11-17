Decatur Police arrest Tuscaloosa man for theft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police arrested a Tuscaloosa man for theft on Monday.
Marcus Sledge, 36, was arrested and charged with theft of property in the second degree.
A citizen of Decatur reported to authorities that they requested services from Sledge. Upon payment, Sledge allegedly took half of the agreed payment of $1,900 without performing any services. Police issued a warrant following the report.
On November 16, Sledge turned himself in to the Decatur Police. Sledge was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked for the warrant. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500.00 bond.
