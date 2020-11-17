Motorcycle crash in Florence kills one man

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of a Florence man Monday night.
Jeremy Bates, 39, was killed when the 2020 Indian Challenger he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, according to state troopers. Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. on November 16, seven miles north of Florence on Lauderdale County 8.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
