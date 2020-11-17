Meridianville native expected to become lottery pick

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday night will be a dream come true for Meridianville and Alabama basketball standout Kira Lewis Junior.
Lewis is expected to hear his name called in the first round of the NBA Draft.
The road to get to Wednesday night has been incredibly long. The process can include months of interviews and phone calls. Add in hard work and dedication, and the journey to draft night will be well worth it.
“Getting in the gym, getting in the weight room, making sure what you’re doing what you need to off the court, taking care of your body, eating right,” Kira Lewis said via phone. “A lot of discipline, there are some days where you don’t want to work out, but you have to go work out because you want to achieve a dream. So with all it comes with make sure you stay disciplined and do the right things.”
Kira is expected to be drafted in the lottery portion of the draft Wednesday.
Numerous mock drafts has the Hazel Green native going as high as number ten to the Pheonix Suns or to the New Orleans Pelicans at thirteen, The Boston Celtics at fourteen, The Orlando Magic at fifteen, or The Portland Trailblazers at sixteen.
Hearing his name called will be more than enough regardless of what franchise drafts him. It means more that Kira is from north Alabama.
“It means a lot being from this area,” Kira added. “It really hasn’t hit me yet. I know a couple people ask me how I feel, but I’m just treating them like the days are just regular right now. But I know the night before and the day of the draft, it will probably settle in. Wherever I go and when a team calls me, it’s really gonna be a good feeling because like I said, I’ve been waiting for this my whole life. Not a lot of people around here make it in basketball, so to be one of the first for it to happen, it’s going to be a great feeling.”
Kira came in as a true freshman and started every game for Alabama, and played well. Thirteen points per game and almost three assists per game.
He made a leap in all categories statistically during his sophomore year including averaging 18 points and five assists in his final season at Alabama.
